69-year-old legend reveals what he asked Chris Jericho during their popular WrestleMania match (Exclusive)

Chris Jericho has reached the pinnacle of professional wrestling on numerous occasions. Whether it's headlining WrestleMania or winning multiple world titles, he has done it all. 69-year-old legend Ricky Steamboat recalled his WrestleMania 25 bout against Jericho and revealed what he asked him during the match.

At WrestleMania 25, Chris Jericho faced three legends: Ricky Steamboat, Jimmy Snuka, and another icon, Roddy Piper. It was a handicap match and was generally well-received.

Speaking to Bill Apter in a Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive interview, Ricky Steamboat revealed that he wasn't aware that fans were chanting "You still got it!" at WrestleMania 25 and had to ask his opponent that night:

"I'll never forget the chant when I was in the ring with [Chris] Jericho and they were chanting 'You still got it!'. Remember that? I was in the ring and I looked at Chris and asked 'What are they saying?' and he looked out and said 'they're saying you still got it'." [From 4:30 to 4:51]

You can watch the full video below:

What happened when Chris Jericho got into the ring with three legends at WrestleMania?

The handicap match at WrestleMania 25 saw Chris Jericho defeat three legends. The bout lasted less than ten minutes but was well-received by fans. It should be noted that Jimmy Snuka and Roddy Piper's performances left a lot to be desired - but perhaps that was only expected as they were far past their prime at that point.

Either way, it was Ricky Steamboat and mainly Jericho who did the carrying in the match. Steamboat was praised for his performance but ultimately fell short, along with the other two legends, as Y2J picked up the win.

Did you enjoy Steamboat's comeback match at WrestleMania 25? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes