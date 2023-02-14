69-year-old WWE legend would love a first-time-ever match against his former student Seth Rollins (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins remains a top superstar in WWE amidst another exciting WrestleMania season. When asked who he'd love to face from the current crop of superstars, Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat recently named Seth Rollins during an insightful Sportskeeda Exclusive and also opened up about training the Visionary.

After maintaining a distance from the ring for many years, Steamboat returned for a one-off match in December 2022 as he teamed up with FTR for a show in North Carolina.

While the Hall of Famer might never realistically get the green signal to compete again inside a WWE ring, there is no harm in imagining dream scenarios of The Dragon mixing it up with the technical in-ring maestros of the present generation.

Seth Rollins has long been amongst the best wrestlers in the world, and his in-ring work even has Steamboat's seal of approval.

Here's what the 69-year-old legend had to say about a potential clash with Rollins while speaking to Sportskeeda's Bill Apter:

"Well, I had my hand in helping Seth Rollins, and I think he is a pretty good worker." [03:57 - 4:11]

Ricky Steamboat opens up about Seth Rollins' developmental days in WWE

Seth Rollins made a name for himself on the independent circuit before securing a developmental contract. The former ROH star might have been highly rated due to his track record before arriving in WWE; however, Ricky Steamboat stressed that every talent had to go through the system before they got on TV.

Steamboat closely observed Rollins during his initial months in WWE as he familiarized himself with the WWE style of wrestling and putting matches together.

Interestingly enough, Rollins teamed up with Ricky Steamboat's son, Richie Steamboat, with the young duo even winning the FCW Tag Team Championship on one occasion.

As history suggests, Seth was one of the most impressive performers from WWE's developmental territories in the early 2010s, and Steamboat recalled a few details of the former Shield member's mercurial rise:

"Well, he was at the training school, which was in Tampa, FCW, and he had been on the indie route for several years. And then he got looked at, and then they brought him in. Protocol is, we don't care how good of a worker you are, you're going to have to go through the school. I mean, you might be here a month, or you might be here a year, but you still have to go through the school. And yeah, I think he might have been here for ten months or a year or something, then he got called up to get a looksie." [4:15 - 4:57]

