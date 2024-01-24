69-year-old WWE legend says he loves licking shoes in bizarre social media post

A 69-year-old WWE Hall of Famer recently took to X/Twitter to express his love for licking shoes in a bizarre post. The name in question is Tony Atlas.

Atlas debuted in the World Wrestling Federation (now WWE) in 1979. His first stint in the company lasted till 1984. During this period, Tony teamed up with Rocky Johnson, the real-life father of The Rock, as The Soul Patrol to win the WWF World Tag Team Championship against The Wild Samoans. The Hall of Famer has made several appearances for the Stamford-based promotion till 2014 and was last seen as a regular cast member of WWE's reality show, Legends' House.

Tony Atlas recently took to X/Twitter to post a bizarre tweet where he expressed his love for licking shoes.

"Everyone likes to clean their car at a car wash but this is the Tony Atlas shoe wash! White women only! #shoesaddict #lick a shoe! While you're at it, Step on my face, kick my face, and punch me at the same time! Please and thank you! White women only!" Tony Atlas shared.

You can check out Tony Atlas' tweet below:

It will be interesting to see how the wrestling industry reacts to this strange tweet by the Hall of Famer.

WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas talked about his battle against drugs

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Tony Atlas said that his wife helped him a lot to keep him off drugs and alcohol by asking him to sketch whenever he felt lonely.

"When I got off of drugs, this became my therapy," Tony Atlas said. "My wife got me started, my wife Monika. Instead of sitting around the house getting stoned, drinking myself into oblivion becoming an alcohol or drug addict, when I got lonely, got nothing to do, I started sketching. No [unaware of drawing ability], not until Monika got me doing it, and then I found I could draw. I never knew I could draw."

The 69-year-old legend was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006. He was also successful outside of the Stamford-based promotion, winning several titles across different independent wrestling promotions.

