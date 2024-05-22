  • home icon
  • "69-year-old" WWE legend is still "at the very top", claims Vince Russo after an incredible RAW performance (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified May 22, 2024 09:46 GMT
Vince Russo had some interesting thoughts to share this week
While a prominent WWE Superstar is getting on in years, he is still a top name in the company according to Vince Russo. The veteran recently praised the star, drawing attention to how age did not affect his talent.

The star in question is none other than R-Truth, who returned to the Stamford-based promotion's active scene at Survivor Series last year following a lengthy injury hiatus. While his return was overshadowed by CM Punk, he steadily rose up the ranks to become one of the most entertaining stars to watch on screen. His storyline with The Judgment Day was especially appreciated by fans and critics alike.

On this week's episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Vince Russo was asked about WWE stars who were potentially needle movers. When talking about the Awesome Truth, he stated that R-Truth was the 'it' factor in the team. He also jokingly stated that Truth was 69 years of age.

"I just wanna say this. When you say Awesome Truth, okay, their problem, Miz's problem is the creator. They don't give 'em anything. But my god bro, you talk about an 'it' factor, Ron Killings at 69 years old is at the very top of that list. Very top." [16:45 onwards]

It should be noted that R-Truth is currently 52 years of age.

As of now, it remains to be seen what else R-Truth plans to accomplish in WWE before his eventual retirement.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video

