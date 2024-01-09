7-foot-3 WWE Superstar shares interesting wrestling goal

One of WWE's largest superstars has revealed an interesting goal regarding the ring.

Omos stands 7 feet and 3 inches tall, weighs 416 pounds, and is rumored to be re-packaged soon. After playing college basketball, The Nigerian Giant signed with WWE in January 2019 and made his in-ring debut that July. Since then, he has held the RAW Tag Team Championship and worked three WrestleMania events. WWE has trusted the up-and-coming star with top names in the ring, and he seems to be constantly improving.

Omos was recently profiled by Brett Williams of Men's Health magazine for a brief look at his workout regimen and leg day routine. He is muscular and athletic, thanks in part to a dedicated strength training regimen.

The former RAW Underground competitor said he began working out at 14, focusing on speed and agility training for basketball. Omos still includes some of those principles in his wrestling workouts, but he's added more exercises that build power. He revealed his overall work-out goal: looking good in the ring.

"In basketball, I always had to cut weight, and for what I do know, I also have to look jacked and look good for what I need to do in the ring," he said.

Omos noted that he kept his weight at around 315 pounds for college basketball but reached over 400 pounds while continuing his pro wrestling career. The University of South Florida graduate trains his whole body with dedicated weekly workouts. Still, he also has a custom lower body workout, which he shared with Men's Health.

The 29-year-old said there are specific training challenges "as a giant," which means additional focused mobility work and swapping in barbell exercises for machines. The Nigerian Giant is also invested in growing the size of his thighs, and that also goes back, in part, to looking his best in the ring.

Braun Strowman on his experience with Omos at WWE Crown Jewel

Omos locked up with Braun Strowman in singles action at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. The first-time-ever match ended in just over seven minutes, with Strowman taking the win.

The Monster of All Monsters stands 6 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 385 pounds. Omos has an advantage of around 6 inches and 30 pounds, and Strowman is honest about how physically impressive The Nigerian Giant of WWE is.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Strowman shared his thoughts on Omos when they met in Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel.

"There's a saying in life that I learned a long time ago through strongman and everything, 'There's always somebody bigger and badder out there,' and for almost my entire life I'd never ran into it until I met Omos. He is one big, bad S.O.B. There's no other way of putting it around. He's the largest human being I've ever seen in my life. It's comical to think that we're the same species," he said. [4:38 – 5:03]

The Monster Among Men also discussed feedback on his win over Omos and how it can be challenging to anticipate what might happen next against someone of that size.

What do you think of Omos in WWE? Where do you see Omos in five years if he stays with WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!