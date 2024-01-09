7-time champion seemingly responds to Cody Rhodes with a cryptic message following WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes won a big match on WWE RAW to continue his quest to headline another WrestleMania event. However, a seven-time champion has seemingly sent him a cryptic message.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Cody Rhodes were set to compete in the main event on the latest edition of RAW. Their match was turned into a Street Fight after they brawled backstage before the contest.

Nakamura looked to bag a much-needed win on the show. Unfortunately for him, The American Nightmare walked away with the win. Following the match, Rhodes claimed only two steps left to achieve his dream. However, Shinsuke Nakamura seemingly responded to him with the following cryptic message:

"Not yet…….." the seven-time champion wrote.

It looks like The Artist is not yet done with Cody Rhodes. The two could compete in another high-stakes match on WWE RAW ahead of the 2024 Royal Rumble. Fans could also see Shinsuke Nakamura eliminate the babyface from the Royal Rumble to shatter his dreams again.

Cody Rhodes is one of the favorites to win the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble

The American Nightmare made headlines in 2023 after he eliminated Gunther to win the Men’s Royal Rumble. He challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 but failed to win.

Cody aims to win his second consecutive Royal Rumble to headline another WrestleMania and win the world title. However, CM Punk’s return has caused a problem in his plans as he is also in line to finish the story and headline The Show of Shows.

It would be great to see Rhodes win again and possibly win his first world title. However, the competition is much higher this year.

