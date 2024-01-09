Cody Rhodes breaks silence after massive Street Fight on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes competed in the main event of WWE RAW this Monday night. Following his success in the Street Fight, The American Nightmare took to Twitter to break his silence.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Cody Rhodes were set to main event the latest edition of RAW. A backstage fight between the two men turned the match into a Street Fight.

The two men threw everything at each other during the contest, with The Artist trying his best to score a much-needed win over the popular babyface. However, Cody pinned him to secure a well-deserved win.

The victory brought The American Nightmare another step closer to fulfilling his dream. Following the match, he took to Twitter to break his silence with a simple message for fans:

"Only 2 steps left. Believe," Rhodes wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

The two steps Cody is referring to are most likely winning the Royal Rumble match and headlining WrestleMania, where he could win his first world championship. It’s a dream he’s been chasing for several years, and fans want to see him finally live it on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

CM Punk is looking to snatch Cody Rhodes' dream at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Drew McIntyre kicked off the latest edition of RAW to talk about his failure to win the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins. CM Punk interrupted him, expressing his desire to win the Royal Rumble and headline WrestleMania.

Punk name-dropped Cody Rhodes, stating that he would run through everyone to become the last man standing in the men’s Royal Rumble. His words could lead to a massive rivalry between the two WWE Superstars heading into The Show of Shows.

Cody Rhodes vs. CM Punk is a money feud that WWE might want to save for a big stage. However, fans could get a glimpse of that rivalry soon, especially if one eliminates the other to win the Royal Rumble match later this month.

Do you think The American Nightmare will win his second consecutive WWE Royal Rumble match this year?