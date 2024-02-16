7-time champion set for a return to professional wrestling since leaving WWE in 2021

Former WWE star Dean Muhtadi, widely recognized by fans as Mojo Rawley, is gearing up for a comeback to the world of pro wrestling.

After a nine-year tenure with WWE, Rawley was released by the Stamford-based company in April 2021. Since then, he has stayed away from the professional wrestling scene.

In a recent announcement, Jimmy's Famous Seafood has just revealed exciting plans for their renowned TailGOAT party set to take place during the WrestleMania 40 weekend in Philadelphia. The event, hosted by Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Sacs, will feature the return of Mojo Rawley, who will be serving as a guest DJ.

"🔥 @MojoMuhtadi has finally returned to the world of professional wrestling! The @TerpsFootball alum will be our special guest MC @TheTailGOAT in Philly - hosted by @RealKurtAngle and @mandysacs! 🐢"

Former WWE star Mojo Rawley had previously hinted at an in-ring return

Mojo Rawley's last pro wrestling match took place in 2020 when he faced Shorty G (now Chad Gable) on SmackDown.

In an interview with SEScoops, the 37-year-old expressed his eagerness to return to the ring, mentioning that he has received some 'awesome' offers. He added that he is carefully considering the right moment to make a decision.

"It's been three years I believe, three and a half almost since I wrestled my last match in WWE. I've had the itch for a long time to go back. I have been plotting it. There has been some awesome offers. I just gotta find the one the makes the most sense. There's a lot going on these days but I do miss it a lot," Rawley said.

It will be interesting to see if the former seven-time 24/7 Champion opts to step back into the ring anytime soon.

