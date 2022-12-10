Charlotte Flair received an interesting message from Asuka on the latter's recent Instagram post.

The Queen has been absent from WWE TV for about seven months now. She lost a SmackDown Women's Championship match to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash and went on a hiatus immediately after.

Current WWE Superstar Asuka has been teasing a character change for a while now. She recently shared a picture of her former avatar 'Kana' on her official Instagram handle.

The post received a response from The Queen, who seemed interested in seeing Asuka bring the 'Kana' gimmick to WWE. The Empress of Tomorrow noticed Charlotte's comment and responded with a heartfelt message.

"@charlottewwe I miss you. When are you coming back? I wonder where I will be when you come back here..." Asuka wrote.

Check out the post and a screengrab of her reply:

Asuka responds to Charlotte's comment

Asuka has been posting lots of strange things on her Twitter lately. Her recent tweet left many fans confused and concerned as well.

Asuka and Charlotte Flair were once fierce on-screen rivals

Asuka and Charlotte Flair are good friends in real life. In the ring, though, they have had many epic battles over the years. Their first singles match took place at WrestleMania 34 in 2018 and was contested for Flair's SmackDown Women's Title.

On that night, Charlotte defeated Asuka and broke her 914-day winning streak. Here's what Flair had to say about the match while speaking with Stone Cold on Broken Skull Sessions:

"Having her background from Japan and what she had done, she didn't have anything to prove. I did. I mean, I know it's maybe the wrong way to think about it because here she is coming from NXT and NXT isn't the main roster and I was the champion, but that's how I went into the match," said Flair.

It would be interesting to see exactly what Asuka meant with her message to Charlotte on Instagram.

Did Asuka hint at leaving WWE with her reply to Charlotte Flair? Sound off in the comments below.

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes