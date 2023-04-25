7-time WWE Champion confirmed to return on Draft edition of RAW next week

WWE has confirmed that Brock Lesnar will appear on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW, which is also the second night of the 2023 Draft. The Beast Incarnate's appearance comes five days before his match against Cody Rhodes at Backlash 2023.

Lesnar will likely come face-to-face with The American Nightmare, especially after he didn't do much in his last RAW appearance. He showed up looking like The Undertaker and left without getting physical with Rhodes.

Next week, though, Brock Lesnar may once again attack Cody Rhodes to gain the upper hand ahead of Backlash. It will be interesting to see if WWE further stacks the deck against The American Nightmare before the mega match in Puerto Rico.

However, Brock Lesnar might do something else on RAW next week. He can confirm his status for the WWE Draft, possibly announcing that he is a free agent. Meanwhile, The Beast Incarnate could instead declare his interest in winning the newly re-introduced World Heavyweight Championship.

Triple H announced that the first champion will be crowned at Night of Champions in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. That may interest Lesnar, who has yet to miss a Premium Live Event in the Middle East.

But first, Brock Lesnar will headline Backlash 2023 against Cody Rhodes. The winner could earn a head-start in the race for gold.

