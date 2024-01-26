7-time WWE champion helped Dolph Ziggler (Nic Nemeth) get in touch with NJPW

Dolph Ziggler, aka Nic Nemeth, was one of the biggest WWE releases that took place in September 2023. Recently, Nemeth spoke about his time after the release and revealed how a multi-time champion helped him get in touch with New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

In 2017, Shinsuke Nakamura was moved to WWE's main roster, where he feuded with Dolph Ziggler for a while on SmackDown. The two stars formed a bond over the past few years following their feud and time on the brand.

Speaking on Talk is Jericho, Nemeth spoke about how Shinsuke Nakamura helped him get in touch with New Japan Pro-Wrestling as he had no prior contacts outside of the promotion at the time.

"First thing I wanted to do was, I've never done independents. I've never gone around the country, except with WWE many times. I was like, 'I'm still friends with Shin [Nakamura]. Hey Shin, do you think I'm still good at wrestling? What do you think about Japan?' He's like, 'I got you.' Put a couple of pieces together, get to Rocky Romero, who is the go between, and luckily for me, they were happy and excited. That was one of the first things I did when I got released. First week in." (H/T Fightful)

Dolph Ziggler (Nic Nemeth) has been busy following his WWE release

In September 2023, Dolph Ziggler was released from WWE along with several notable and popular names following the competition of the merger. The released stars were under a non-compete clause, which expired in December 2023.

Several stars uploaded their vignettes and promos hinting at their future in professional wrestling. Meanwhile, Nic Nemeth waited for a while and made his appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18.

Expand Tweet

He immediately went after the IWGP Global Champion, David Finlay. Moreover, he also made his TNA Wrestling debut at Hard To Kill 2024. He already competed for the promotion and feuding with Steve Maclin.

What are your thoughts on Nic Nemeth's run? Sound off in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.