72-year-old WWE legend is willing to return if Randy Orton makes a request

During a new era where several names from the past have returned to WWE, Randy Orton could help bring back a Hall of Famer. His father, 'Cowboy' Bob Orton Jr., is open to making future on-screen appearances for the company.

The 72-year-old has had different stints in the promotion since the 1980s. One of his more recent television appearances was at Money in the Bank 2017, where Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton.

During a virtual signing for K & S WrestleFest, Bob Orton Jr. revealed how he would respond if his son asked him to return as an on-screen character:

"Oh gosh, probably [Bob said he’d come back on-screen if Randy asked him to]. I’d probably enjoy the heck out of it. I don’t know if the body would." [H/T - POST Wrestling]

Orton added:

"It’d always be great being with your kid, you know, doing something. Sure."

Despite being in his 70s, Bob Orton Jr. has surprisingly wrestled in some matches this year. However, his last few bouts for WWE took place many years ago, in late 2005.

Disheartening report on Randy Orton's WWE status

Randy Orton has been out of action since May due to a back injury. The 42-year-old required a fusion in his lower back and underwent surgery for the same, according to Fightful Select.

As a result, he is not expected to wrestle on television anytime soon. A few sources in WWE believe they would be fortunate to have him back due to the significance of the injury, in addition to his lengthy career.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE #RandyOrton Some believe that they'd be lucky to have Randy Orton back in action, considering the length of his career and the significance of the injury. Some believe that they'd be lucky to have Randy Orton back in action, considering the length of his career and the significance of the injury. #WWE #RandyOrton https://t.co/E1NNrKHoGd

The report also noted that there are currently no creative plans for Orton, who is contracted to the company through 2024. Regardless of when The Viper returns, Bob Orton Jr. has already named a potential future opponent for his son. You can read more about it here.

Which superstar should feud with Randy Orton right after his eventual comeback? Sound off in the comments section below.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes