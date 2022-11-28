42-year-old legend could return to face Cody Rhodes in a major WWE match, according to Bob Orton Jr.

Cody Rhodes' eventual WWE return will undoubtedly lead to some exciting feuds. According to 'Cowboy' Bob Orton Jr., one intriguing opponent for The American Nightmare could be his son, Randy Orton.

The two WWE Superstars are currently out of action because of separate injuries. While Rhodes tore his right pectoral tendon before the Hell in a Cell event in June, Orton has been on a break since May due to back issues.

During a recent virtual signing for K & S WrestleFest, Bob Orton Jr. was asked to name a potential opponent for The Viper when he makes his in-ring comeback. The WWE Hall of Famer, who used to wrestle Cody's father, Dusty Rhodes, would like to see their sons have one "hell of a match."

"I think Cody [Rhodes versus Randy] would be a hell of a match." Bob Orton Jr. continued, "I wrestled Dusty [Rhodes] a lot of times so, might as well keep it ongoing [Bob smiled]." [H/T - POST Wrestling]

In 1976, Dusty Rhodes and Bob Orton Jr. had a few singles matches for the NWA Florida Heavyweight Championship. Decades later, Randy Orton led The Legacy stable in WWE with Cody Rhodes as one of its members.

Cody Rhodes' rehabilitation update amid WWE return speculation

The American Nightmare is widely expected to make a comeback in early 2023. A few months ago, he underwent surgery for his torn right pectoral tendon.

During a recent interview with Steve Fall on Ten Count, Brandi Rhodes discussed the status of her husband's rehab:

"I went with him to his physical therapist yesterday to finally see because he's been ragging on me the entire time, 'You haven't come, you haven't come, you have to come.' So I'm like, 'Okay, I'm coming to see.' I was really just impressed with how he looks now. He doesn't look like anything happened which is crazy because he had major surgery. So he looks like the same Cody to me. The muscle mass is all there, you know, he looks ready to me, but I'm not a doctor."

