WWE Rumor Roundup - Cody Rhodes' return opponent revealed, Massive WrestleMania 39 dream match, Update on the next Money in the Bank winner

Cody Rhodes has not been seen in and around a WWE ring since Hell in a Cell, with many expecting him to be back in time for Royal Rumble. The latest report suggests that Rhodes could face a familiar name once he is ready to return.

There is also a lot of talk regarding WWE planning a dream match for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39. We have all the details about The Beast Incarnate's future. The WWE rumor roundup ends with an important update about the next Money in the Bank winner.

#1. Reported plan for Cody Rhodes' return

The American Nightmare was amidst a massive push when he tore his right pectoral tendon in the build-up to his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins.

Cody Rhodes underwent surgery following his victory over The Visionary and began a long road towards recovery, which has surpassed the five-month mark as of November.

While Rhodes is unsure about his return, Xero News reported that the former AEW star could resume his rivalry with Rollins once he gets cleared to wrestle.

Rhodes got the better of Rollins in his trilogy of matches, which ranked amongst the year's best bouts. A section of the fanbase would have hoped for Cody to enter the world title picture upon his comeback, but that may not be the case if Xero News' latest report is to be believed:

Xero News @NewsXero Rollins vs Rhodes is 100% still the plan for when Rhodes returns from Injury. Rollins vs Rhodes is 100% still the plan for when Rhodes returns from Injury.

Cody Rhodes is widely expected to be back in action at Royal Rumble 2023, where he could begin his program for WrestleMania 39. Seth Rollins is the reigning United States Champion, and a rematch with Rhodes could be a potential option for WWE.

However, a lot can change before WrestleMania comes by, and as always, we'll keep you updated on all the backstage rumblings about Cody Rhodes' status.

#2. WWE is discussing a huge WrestleMania 39 match for Brock Lesnar

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Gunther in a recent interview named Brock Lesnar as his current dream opponent in WWE.



The spectacle awaits… Gunther in a recent interview named Brock Lesnar as his current dream opponent in WWE.The spectacle awaits… https://t.co/PAp0rNnexv

The Beast Incarnate has gone on one of his routine breaks following his last in-ring assignment at Crown Jewel. Brock Lesnar picked up a controversial win over Bobby Lashley but left Saudi Arabia after getting a brutal beating from the All Mighty's hands.

A rubber match between the two behemoths seems like the endgame for their program, but WWE officials reportedly have another big showdown in mind for Lesnar.

As noted by Xero News, the promotion is considering booking Brock Lesnar to take on Gunther at WrestleMania Hollywood in California. Gunther has had a breakout year on the main roster as a dominant Intercontinental Champion, and it is possible that he may walk into 'Mania with the championship.

It was clarified that the proposed clash between Gunther and Lesnar could also be a non-title affair as WWE is yet to commit to a match for the mega show in 2023. Lesnar vs. Lashley III could ideally happen at Royal Rumble before the company moves to a dream feud with Gunther.

#3. Rumor killer on WWE's Money in the Bank plans

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw @_Theory1 explains his version of events that led him to unsuccessfully cashing in his Money in the Bank contract last week, only for @HEELZiggler to mock him. .@_Theory1 explains his version of events that led him to unsuccessfully cashing in his Money in the Bank contract last week, only for @HEELZiggler to mock him.#WWERaw https://t.co/kw2xqtP36g

The long-term future of the Money in the Bank PPV was brought into question recently after reports stated that the two matches could be added to the WrestleMania card.

As per Fightful, several creative team members and higher-ups noted that such a thing wasn't feasible for the company and that the idea itself had never been pitched.

Speculation has also been running rampant about the next Money in the Bank winner since Austin Theory unsuccessfully cashed in his contract for the US title. Rumors began doing the rounds regarding LA Knight being chosen as the future Money in the Bank holder.

Sean Ross Sapp debunked the claim and revealed that WWE has no concrete plans for Money in the Bank. A WWE source stated that while they liked LA Knight as a performer, he was not part of any talks regarding the next MITB winner.

"I like LA Knight, but we don't even have definitive plans across the board for months down the line, much less next year's Money in the Bank. If we wanted it on him so bad, it wouldn't have been hard to take Theory's to put on him. I've never heard him discussed in the same conversation as Money in the Bank. Not that it couldn't happen, because he's a great performer, but it's not been discussed."

How would you like to see the company tackle its Money in the Bank problem in 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

