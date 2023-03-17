73-year-old legend reveals that John Cena went off-script with him during a promo (Exclusive)

John Cena is known to go off-script time and again. Very few in the wrestling business can match his ability to improvise on the mic, and Austin Theory found himself in a tricky position on RAW because of that. 73-year-old legend Dutch Mantell went into more detail about his personal experience with Cena going off-script.

John Cena recently returned to RAW on the March 6th episode in his hometown of Boston. United States Champion Austin Theory immediately confronted him. The 16-time world champion initially refused his offer for a match at WrestleMania before eventually accepting the challenge.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell detailed how he had an off-script segment with Cena once:

"Well, I don't know how much of that he was supposed to say, but [John] Cena is known to go off-script. He went off-script with me in an interview. I had a hell of a line to come back at him with, and I'm thinking, 'eh!' He can push it, but I don't know if I can push it.' So I let it go, but the interview we did was all off-script. We went to the back and guess what everybody said? Nothing! They said, 'Oh that was good, that was good, that's good.' And we didn't even say what they wanted us to say. (2:32-3:18)

How Dutch Mantell was involved in John Cena's final match as a full-time superstar

John Cena's run as a full-time superstar in WWE ended around October 2015 when he lost the United States Championship for the second time in two months.

After this, he took on projects in Hollywood, and he is now a well-established star. So how was Dutch Mantell involved in Cena's final match as a full-timer?

It was Dutch Mantell, then known as Zeb Colter, who came out after Cena issued a United States Championship open challenge. He introduced the returning Alberto Del Rio, who defeated John Cena to win the US Title and had a brief pairing with Mantell.

Unfortunately, the partnership didn't last long before Del Rio aligned with the "League of Nations" faction.

