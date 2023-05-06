73-year-old legend thinks WWE has "more people they can take care of," says they don't need to hire anybody more (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently explained how WWE has more performers than they need right now and believes they don't need to make any more hirings.

Last month, rumors about a "hiring freeze" in WWE emerged, due to which many potential hirings were put on hold. Some names Triple H wanted to bring under the promotion's umbrella were Nick Aldis, Tama Tonga, Brian Cage, and more.

While Aldis would go on to sign with IMPACT Wrestling, Cage agreed to a five-year extension with AEW. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell spoke about the unofficial "hiring freeze" in WWE. He feels that the company had signed more performers than they needed anyway. Mantell also added that back in the territory days, they hired only a select few athletes they could do justice to.

"I actually think they have more people they can take care of now. See, that's the purpose of the creative. Now, I will go back years and years ago in the territory days, we didn't have 30 or 40 guys. We couldn't support 30-40 guys. We had 14-16 guys in the territory," said Dutch Mantell.

Furthermore, Dutch Mantell mentioned that WWE had also brought in several performers in NXT, many of whom may never move up to the main roster.

"So we took what we had and molded it and meshed it to make it interesting enough for a fan to buy a ticket. And now they have these guys in NXT; they never make it to the main roster, and they get more people than they can use. That could be one reason for the hiring freeze. They don't need anybody," said Dutch Mantell. [2:27 - 3:22]

Check out the full video below:

Dutch Mantell on Gunther moving to WWE RAW

On the previous episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell expressed his disappointment at Gunther being drafted to RAW. The former WWE manager, who has been a vocal supporter of the IC Champion, was still optimistic about The Ring General fairing well on Monday nights.

"I hated that Gunther went to RAW. He'll probably do better over there. But I liked him on SmackDown. And that was my thing," Mantell said.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



So one can assume that Austin Theory is going to Smackdown with the United States Championship, right?



#WWEDraft WWE is moving Intercontinental champion, Gunther, and Imperium to Monday Night RAW.So one can assume that Austin Theory is going to Smackdown with the United States Championship, right? WWE is moving Intercontinental champion, Gunther, and Imperium to Monday Night RAW. So one can assume that Austin Theory is going to Smackdown with the United States Championship, right? #WWEDraft https://t.co/cdBlaOKobZ

Considering just how dominantly Gunther has been booked so far, there's little doubt he would become a top star on the Red brand in no time.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes