Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell is distraught with Gunther moving to Monday Night RAW after the Draft.

During the WWE Draft last week, it was announced that Intercontinental Champion and the rest of Imperium would be moving to Monday nights. In their place, SmackDown picked up United States Champion Austin Theory.

This week on Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that he liked watching The Ring General on the blue brand. He did not like that the whole of Imperium was moving to RAW. However, the wrestling veteran claimed all three stars would perform well on the flagship show.

"I hated that Gunther went to RAW. He'll probably do better over there. But I liked him on SmackDown. And that was my thing," he said. [From 8:07 - 8:20]

Corey Graves also feels Gunther is better off on WWE RAW

This week on After the Bell, WWE announcer Corey Graves also echoed Dutch Mantell's sentiments.

He stated that The Austrian Bruiser was an artist inside the ring, and the three-hour time slot on RAW would give the Imperium leader more time to put on classic encounters.

"I think Monday Night RAW might be an even better fit for Gunther and Imperium because of the amount of time available. Gunther is not a superstar that you see come out and have a three or four-minute match... Gunther being in the ring and tearing it down with time in a three-hour show; I think we're gonna get that more regularly."

Gunther has held the Intercontinental Championship for over 320 days and will look to build upon this success on RAW.

