74-year-old legend sends heartfelt message to Dolph Ziggler after his WWE exit

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler received a heartwarming message from a Hall of Famer Ric Flair following his release from the company.

The Showoff was fired by World Wrestling Entertainment on September 21st with several other stars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT roster. The release of Ziggler came as a shock to many fans and veterans, given how dedicated he was to the business.

Nevertheless, The Nature Boy took to Twitter to share that he was late to receive the news of the 43-year-old star. Flair compared his retirement from WWE in 2008 with the former United States Champion's exit, stating how difficult it is to leave a company someone has devoted years to it.

The 74-year-old legend noted that he has been friends with Ziggler for almost 20 years, and the star is best at everything he does because he's a leader, a champion, and a man of unquestionable character.

Ric Flair also recollected a moment when Dolph Ziggler wrote a letter to the WWE legend when he was in hospital during tough times. The Nature Boy blessed The Showoff for being successful in life and that he was looking forward to sharing a drink with him.

Check out the Hall of Famer's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Dutch Mantell spoke about Dolph Ziggler's WWE release

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell discussed how the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has been associated with the company since 2004.

While speaking on this week's Smack Talk, Mantell shared that the 43-year-old star has enough money to relax and step away from the ring.

The wrestling veteran believes that Ziggler is aware of how the business works and that there won't be any grudges between the two parties after the release.

"After 20 years, you have stacked enough to get you through the next couple of years. He can go and relax, lay back, go to the Caribbean, go and do whatever he wants to do without a worry in the world. So, there's no hard feelings on anybody's side because everybody understands that," he said.

Watch the full video below:

It will be exciting to what the Stamford-based company has planned for the existing talents after letting go of a bunch of WWE Superstars.

Do you think it was the right decision to fire Dolph Ziggler from WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.