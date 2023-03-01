74-year-old WWE legend wanted to face Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has cemented his status as one of the most successful WWE Superstars of all time. While Ric Flair has interacted with The Tribal Chief on WWE television sporadically over the years, he wishes the two could also have faced off in a dream match.

Flair's WWE in-ring career ended in 2008 when he lost to Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24. Two years later, Reigns made his wrestling debut in WWE's Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) developmental system. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion later moved to the main roster in 2012.

On his To Be The Man podcast, Flair replied with Reigns' name when asked about wrestlers he did not get a chance to face:

"Not while I was active, but the guy I always wish I could have wrestled even in my early 50s is Roman. He's the only guy I wish I could have wrestled that I didn't get to, because I wrestled everybody else. Not at my best, but at least I got a chance to be in the ring with them." [49:20 – 49:43]

Flair celebrated his 74th birthday last week. The 16-time world champion returned to the ring in 2022 at the Ric Flair's Last Match event in Nashville, Tennessee. He teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

What happened when Ric Flair interacted with Roman Reigns in WWE?

One of their most notable segments came on the July 14, 2014, episode of RAW. During an in-ring interview, Ric Flair predicted that John Cena would defeat Kane, Randy Orton, and Roman Reigns at Battleground 2014. Reigns interrupted The Nature Boy and shook his hand.

Six months later, Flair offered his Royal Rumble predictions on the January 19, 2015, episode of RAW. The Big Show floored the two-time WWE Hall of Famer with a KO Punch, prompting Reigns to confront the seven-foot giant.

In 2021, Flair said he thought Reigns had lost respect for him due to his issue with Becky Lynch's use of The Man nickname. He spoke to the Bloodline leader backstage one day to explain the situation.

