Rob Van Dam recently made his triumphant return to AEW at the age of 52. While 52 certainly isn't as old for a wrestler in 2023 as it was 20 years ago, fans are simply excited to see a long-time favorite back on-screen. 75-year-old legend Teddy Long recalled his relationship with RVD in a recent podcast.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine Podcast, host Mac Davis brought up the fact that Rob Van Dam made his AEW debut and Teddy Long expressed his happiness for him.

When asked if they rode together back in the day, Teddy Long said that he only rode with Rob Van Dam once back then, but stayed "high as kites" each and every day:

"Me and Rob [Van Dam] did ride one time back in the day. The only thing I can share is that Rob is an outstanding guy. Real mild-mannered. He's so nice that sometimes people take advantage of him. I've seen that happen too, people take kindness for weakness. Rob is an all-round nice guy and the only thing I can tell you about him is that we stayed high as kites each and every day". (9:11-9:38)

In case one didn't know, RVD is very open about his marijuana usage, even advertising rolling papers at WrestleMania 37 a couple of years ago.

You can watch the full video below:

Stephanie McMahon once convinced Rob Van Dam to be her on-screen boyfriend

Remember how Chris Jericho was romantically linked with Stephanie McMahon, especially heading into WrestleMania X8 in 2002? That could have been Rob Van Dam instead.

RVD recalled how Stephanie McMahon tried to convince him to have an on-screen romantic angle with her, but he couldn't go through because of his "insecure" ex-wife:

"I remember having a talk with Stephanie. I was really upset about it, you know what I mean, like, 'Oh my God! This sucks.' And I remember Stephanie, you know, trying to make me feel comfortable with it. And she said predictably, 'You know, just look at like we're just actors and you're just playing a part.' And I was like, 'okay, but don't call me Rob Van Dam then because I really am Rob Van Dam. I have been for, you know,' What was it? 10-12 years," he said. [From 05:17 to 05:51]

What's interesting to note is that RVD was in a tricky position here, because he was a relative newcomer. He voiced his opinion to Bruce Prichard, who seemed happy that he was honest about it.

However, after coming to a compromise, RVD found out a week later that the angle was still going to proceed. Paul Heyman had to calm him down before WWE moved forward with Jericho in the storyline instead.

Find out Kevin Nash's special message to Shawn Michaels right here