75-year-old legend unsure if he will receive WWE Hall of Fame induction

By Danny Hart
Modified Mar 14, 2025 18:08 GMT
The WWE Hall of Fame takes place every year [Image Credit: wwe.com]
The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will be held after the April 18 episode of SmackDown. In a recent podcast episode, Dutch Mantell addressed whether he could be inducted into WWE's illustrious group of legends one day.

Mantell has been involved in the wrestling business since 1972. The 75-year-old is best known to WWE fans for performing as the Uncle Zebekiah and Zeb Colter on-screen managers. He also worked elsewhere as a booker and in-ring competitor.

On his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the wrestling legend admitted he does not know why he is not a Hall of Famer.

"Well, no, it [Hall of Fame concept] doesn't bother me," Mantell said. "People ask me this, 'Why aren't you in the WWE Hall of Fame?' I said, 'I don't know.' I didn't do anything up there, to tell you the truth, but I thought it was supposed to be a wrestling Hall of Fame anyway?" [7:40 – 7:53]
youtube-cover
In the same episode, Mantell gave his honest opinion on Lex Luger becoming a Hall of Famer. The Total Package was recently confirmed as the third 2025 inductee after Triple H and Michelle McCool.

Dutch Mantell jokes about his WWE Hall of Fame speech

In recent years, only Hall of Fame headliners have been granted a long time to talk on the microphone while accepting their induction.

Dutch Mantell lightheartedly added that he would tell stories about his career for two hours before being told to leave the stage:

"Maybe, yeah, why not? I could go out there, I'd give a huge speech, lasts about two hours, and then they'd start playing music, and I'd say, 'Turn that damn music off! I'm not ready!'" [8:17 – 8:33]

Earlier this week, Fred Ottman (aka Typhoon) told Sportskeeda Wrestling he will be among the 2025 Hall of Fame inductees. The legendary wrestler's former Natural Disasters tag team partner, the late John Tenta (aka Earthquake), will also be inducted.

Please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Danny Hart
