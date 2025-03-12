Legend confirms 2025 WWE Hall of Fame induction (Exclusive)

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will be held in Las Vegas after the April 18 episode of SmackDown. Fred Ottman, also known as Tugboat and Typhoon, is honored to be one of the inductees.

At the time of writing, only Lex Luger, Michelle McCool, and Triple H have been announced as 2025 WWE Hall of Famers. WrestleVotes recently reported on Backstage Pass that Ottman will also join the list of inductees alongside the late John Tenta, better known as Earthquake.

Ottman, the uncle of Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, confirmed the exciting news in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter. He also revealed that creative team member Bruce Prichard contacted him about his WWE Hall of Fame induction.

"Thank you," Ottman said. "It is an honor. It was crazy when I got that phone call and they told me that. Mr. Prichard called me. He's an awesome guy. I couldn't believe it. I was like, wow, what an incredible thing. I always say there's so many guys that are so worthy to be in there that aren't yet. For this to happen, it was just amazing." [1:37 – 2:09]

Watch the video above to hear Ottman's message to John Cena and The Rock after they attacked Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber.

Fred Ottman's WWE Hall of Fame career

Between 1991 and 1993, The Natural Disasters (Earthquake and Typhoon) were one of WWE's most imposing duos. The heavyweights held the WWE Tag Team Championship for 85 days in 1992 before losing the titles to IRS and Ted DiBiase Sr.

Although The Natural Disasters only won the gold once, Fred Ottman appreciates the opportunities he received in WWE:

"One set of Tag Team titles for WWE. Other places, we've had some things. But, yeah, with them [WWE], as The Natural Disasters, one set of Tag Team titles. We're not some of those guys that had 15 or 20 Tag Team titles, but very appreciative." [2:23 – 2:47]

Ottman's final WWE match took place in 2001 when he made a one-off return in the WrestleMania 17 Gimmick Battle Royal. He performed as Tugboat and was eliminated by his former tag team partner Earthquake.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

