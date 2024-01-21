78-year-old major WWE name competing in the Royal Rumble 25 years after winning the historic match isn't happening, believes Booker T

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T does not believe a former Royal Rumble winner will compete in the 2024 Men's Rumble match.

The name in question is Vince McMahon. The 78-year-old has competed in several matches over the past few decades, including the 1999 Royal Rumble match. He entered the Rumble at number two and lasted over 56 minutes before winning it by eliminating the number one entrant, Stone Cold Steve Austin.

McMahon's last official match came two years ago when he squared off against Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38. During a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, a fan asked Booker T if he believes the TKO Executive Chairman would return to participate in this year's Royal Rumble. Although the Hall of Famer did not put it past the 1999 Royal Rumble winner, he disclosed that he does not see that happening.

"No, Vince just came off of a surgery, spinal surgery, not too long ago. And no, I don't think Vince's gonna be in the Royal Rumble. But I'm gonna tell you right now, I wouldn't put it past him trying to get in, you know, seriously. I'm serious. I'm dead serious, man. If anybody would try to pull something off like that, it would be Vince McMahon. But I do not think we're gonna see Vince in the Royal Rumble here in 2024," he said. [From 01:03:10 to 1:03:40]

Several top WWE Superstars have declared for the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble

Over the past few weeks, several top WWE Superstars announced their participation in the upcoming 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match, including Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre.

Meanwhile, rumors suggested Andrade El Idolo could also return to the Stamford-based company as a surprise entrant in the Rumble after his AEW contract expired.

