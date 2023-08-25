79-year-old wrestler says Vince McMahon paid him money while in prison for beating cops

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon has been known for marching to the tune of his own drum despite receiving adverse reactions and criticism from veterans, pundits, wrestlers, and fans.

However, McMahon's characteristic way of doing business once helped former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ken Patera. Back in 1984, the 79-year-old found himself in an unfortunate incident.

A McDonald's restaurant in Wisconsin denied serving food to Patera after hours, which prompted the wrestler to throw a rock at the building's window. Later, a bunch of cops went to arrest the former Intercontinental Champion in a hotel room he was staying in nearby.

Ken Patera proceeded to assault 16 cops and was imprisoned for nearly two years during his WWE (then WWF) tenure. However, Mr. McMahon did not shy away from taking care of his employee's family while Patera was in jail.

During a recent interview with Steve Fall on Ten Count, the former WWE star shared that Vince McMahon used to look after Patera's kids and wife by sending them a certain amount of money every month until he was out of prison.

"Vince was sending my wife money every month. I went from making 35 - 40,000 a month to nothing. So now she's cut off. I talked to him from prison, and he said, 'Don't worry, Ken. I'll take care of her and the kids.' So he had his accountant send her a check every month," Ken said. [H/T - WrestlingNews.co]

Check the video below:

Teddy Long shared that Vince McMahon did not care about a significant rule against WWE

While speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Hall of Famer Teddy Long was asked about WWE's attitude towards the Baltimore commissions rules regarding blood in matches.

The specific question was regarding the Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch Steel Cage match at Payback 2023. Long assertively shared that Mr.McMahon did not give a s**t about the Baltimore commissioners' regulations on blood before the PG Era began.

"The commissioners and people wouldn't allow the blood. Because I remember one night we were there, and Vince got into it about the blood. They didn't want it, but you know him, he didn't give a s**t," Teddy Long said.

It remains to be seen if Big Time Becks and Trish Stratus will end their saga after their third match after Payback PLE.

What are your thoughts on Vince sending money to an imprisoned wrestler's family? Sound off in the comments section below.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?