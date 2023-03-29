8-time champion could cost Roman Reigns his Undisputed Universal Title at WrestleMania 39, according to veteran 

WCW Veteran Disco Inferno believes Jey Uso could betray Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 and cost him the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Tribal Chief will defend his gold against Cody Rhodes at The Grandest Stages of Them All. The American Nightmare is widely expected to dethrone Reigns and put an end to his historic and era-defining reign with the title.

However, considering how dominantly The Bloodline leader has been booked, many believe there's little chance of him losing the match without any outside shenanigans. Speaking on Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno mentioned how Jey Uso could finally turn on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Inferno explained that WWE has consistently delivered predictable yet euphoric moments in The Bloodline saga. The WCW veteran believes the next logical step in the story could be Jey losing his cool and betraying his cousin.

"You know how we've been building to obvious pops that occur, and you can see where the storyline was going, and they delivered. You built it up to Sami turning on or getting accepted into the Bloodline. They built up to Sami turning on Roman. They built up to the Kevin Owens hug, Sami hugging. And these were all spots that we saw in the storyline that were going to happen, and they still got huge pops. The way the storyline is going is, the next big pop, to me, that they will deliver is Jey Uso turning on Roman Reigns with the Superkick, leading to the finish of the match," said Disco Inferno (2:53 - 3:30)

Kurt Angle thinks Roman Reigns is the best wrestler in the world today

In a recent interview, Kurt Angle offered massive praise to The Tribal Chief, saying he was the best wrestler and biggest star in the business today. The WWE Hall of Famer explained how Reigns struggled to get over earlier as he was being pushed as a babyface, a role he wasn't a natural fit for.

The Olympic Hero added that Roman Reigns has gradually upped his game and deserves to be in the spot he's in today.

"Roman, when he started out, he was a little green. The reason why the fans didn’t accept him is because Vince [McMahon] kept pushing him when he wasn’t ready. But Roman Reigns stepped up to the challenge. He started getting better and better, and he started improving, and he earned his right to where he is today. He’s the best wrestler in the business right now, and he deserves to be the champion, the longest-reigning champion in the current day. He deserves this." said Angle.

Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @mckenzieas93V2 Roman Reigns lost the first ever WWE Championship he ever held the WWE Tag Titles.



Cody Rhodes could end the most dominant World Title reign in WWE history against Roman Reigns.



10 years since the first moment happened. Roman Reigns lost the first ever WWE Championship he ever held the WWE Tag Titles.Cody Rhodes could end the most dominant World Title reign in WWE history against Roman Reigns.10 years since the first moment happened. https://t.co/uuw8OdLTIo

Even if Reigns ends up losing the Undisputed Universal Title at WrestleMania 39, the history books will look back on him as the greatest champion of the era.

