8-time Champion returns to SmackDown and takes Drew McIntyre out on behalf of Jacob Fatu

By Rohit Nath
Modified Oct 25, 2025 00:27 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netfix)
Drew McIntyre came out on SmackDown to confront Cody Rhodes in the aftermath of the crazy incident last week, where Jacob Fatu was taken out before their match. An 8-time Champion returned to get revenge for Fatu.

This week on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes opened the show as usual, and he spoke about last week, when his match against Drew McIntyre fell apart. For context, the original match was going to see McIntyre and Jacob Fatu face off in a number-one contender's match. However, prior to the match, Fatu was taken out (never confirmed to be McIntyre), and it ended with a brawl between Cody Rhodes and The Scotsman. After this, their WWE Title match was official for Saturday Night's Main Event.

This week, McIntyre confronted Cody Rhodes yet again, and during that speech, he also made sure to take a dig at 8-time tag team champion Jimmy Uso. Comparing him to Jey, who now has a World Title shot at SNME, he said that Jimmy is always the bridesmaid, never the bride. Cody Rhodes shut him down and got a bit emotional, looking to pick up where they left off last week. However, Jimmy Uso was lurking in the shadows and appeared out of nowhere to take McIntyre out on behalf of Jacob Fatu.

Later backstage, a furious Drew McIntyre asked Nick Aldis to fix the situation, and said that Aldis knew that he wasn't fully wrong, otherwise he wouldn't have booked a WWE title match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Following this, Jimmy Uso returned once more to launch an attack on McIntyre, but this time, there was enough security who actually did their job well enough to keep the two apart. Naturally, The Scottish Warrior was furious at the events that unfolded on SmackDown and wanted a piece of Jimmy.

