8-time Champion's major role in confusing Bray Wyatt-Uncle Howdy segment revealed - Reports

The last SmackDown episode of 2022 opened with one of the more perplexing segments of the year as Uncle Howdy shockingly attacked Bray Wyatt. The former Universal Champion accepted LA Knight's Royal Rumble challenge before the assault, and it has been revealed that Road Dogg had a significant role in the angle.

As revealed by Fightful Select, Brian James (WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events) was listed as the producer of Bray Wyatt's in-ring promo.

That wasn't all, as the 8-time champion in WWE also contributed to Gunther's segment later in the night, which featured a chaotic brawl also involving Imperium and Ricochet.

The opener, however, produced the highlight-reel moment of the evening as no one expected Uncle Howdy to hit a Sister Abigail on Bray Wyatt. LA Knight was visibly confused by what had transpired as he exited the ring and smartly maintained his distance from the incredibly bizarre Uncle Howdy.

WWE didn't provide an explanation for Howdy's unforeseen ambush on Wyatt, and it has created a fascinating storyline hook for next week's show. One question, though, is on almost every fan's mind...

Who is Uncle Howdy?

Howdy's live appearances have forced the WWE Universe to take notice of the slow-burn narrative around Bray Wyatt on the blue brand.

While LA Knight has also done a phenomenal job throughout the angle with his charismatic promos, most fans are eager to know the identity of the mysterious masked character.

Going by the speculation online, a few exciting names could be the man portraying Howdy on TV. Former ROH star Vincent posted a tweet following the latest SmackDown segment, and many quickly highlighted the similarities between how he and Howdy looked.

WWE faithful might be unfamiliar with the star, but they'd undoubtedly know the other talent rumored to be Uncle Howdy, Bo Dallas.

Dallas has long been linked with a potential WWE return since his real-life brother was brought back by Triple H. Some apparent signs also heavily hint towards the former 'B-Team' member's comeback, and you can read more on that here.

