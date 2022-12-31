WWE News Roundup - Fans convinced about Uncle Howdy's identity, big star felt 'uncomfortable' facing Brock Lesnar, John Cena involved in an emotional off-air moment

Welcome to Sportskeeda's WWE News Roundup, and we've got a lot of stories to check out following the final episode of SmackDown of the year.

John Cena made his return with a triumphant effort but stayed behind in the ring after the main event for a heartfelt segment. We have all the details of what went down after the Friday Night show went off the air this week.

Former WWE star Cain Velasquez also opened up about his unforgettable match against Brock Lesnar and the experiences of working with the Beast Incarnate. We wrapped up the news roundup with fan reactions to Uncle Howdy's latest appearance, as many seem to have identified the man behind the mask.

On that note, here's the last WWE News Roundup of 2022!

#1. Is former ROH star Vincent the man playing Uncle Howdy?

The latest episode of SmackDown featured a couple of unexpected moments as Uncle Howdy hit Bray Wyatt with the Sister Abigail finisher.

The show opened with the former Universal Champion accepting LA Knight's challenge for a WWE Royal Rumble match. Uncle Howdy interrupted the proceedings and, instead of helping Wyatt, attacked him.

While fans have been speculating for weeks about the identity of Uncle Howdy, a former ROH star's cryptic tweet might have given away a well-kept secret. 'The Horror King' Vincent took to Twitter earlier today and posted a rather interesting tweet following SmackDown's opening segment.

The Twitterati picked up on the physical similarities between Vincent and Uncle Howdy, and he pretty much addressed the comparison by tweeting out the following:

While recent rumors support the alleged claim, the WWE Universe also seemed convinced that Vincent was indeed Uncle Howdy, as you can view from the reactions below:

The former IMPACT Wrestling star has been in the business since 2012 and was recently spotted in the crowd during an NXT episode alongside his tag team partner Dutch.

Are they involved in the ongoing Bray Wyatt storyline? We should get a clearer picture in the coming weeks.

#2. Cain Velasquez comments on his match with Brock Lesnar

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion endured a largely unremarkable run in WWE as he wrestled his only televised match against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel 2019. Cain Velasquez lost to the Beast Incarnate in one of the most bizarre matches in recent memory.

Velasquez was eventually released from his contract in 2020 as part of the company-wide budget cuts and recently spoke to BJPenn.com at length about his experience working with Lesnar.

While Velasquez and Lesnar had previously crossed paths inside the UFC Octagon, orchestrating a wrestling match didn't seem like the easiest of things to do, considering their rivalry.

Cain explained that while there weren't any issues between them, laying out the match with Brock Lesnar made him a little uncomfortable.

"Yeah, professional, and I would say it was a little uncomfortable [planning out the match with Brock Lesnar]... Working with Brock was interesting, man, that's all I'm gonna say... It was very different. You kind of just learn from your life, and okay, this is what this was. I know for next time if something else ever happens for next time, but… With Brock, that's kind of what it was, and again."

Cain Velasquez has endured a tough time due to an attempted murder charge following a shooting incident earlier this year.

The MMA legend is currently out on bail and got a hero's welcome when he recently made his return to the square circle.

#3. John Cena cuts an emotional promo after WWE SmackDown

Fans were treated to a high-profile main event on the latest SmackDown as John Cena, and Kevin Owens handed Roman Reigns' Bloodline a rare loss. The babyfaces got the better of Sami Zayn and The Tribal Chief and closed out 2022 on a positive note.

John Cena looked phenomenal as always in the ring as he continued his streak of wrestling a match every year since his debut. The Cenation Leader, however, wasn't done after the show ended as he grabbed the mic to reveal why he chose to return for a match on Tampa Bay.

As you can see in the clip below, a passionate John Cena addressed the crowd and thanked them for their support.

"I just want to say thank you so much for the greatest gift you can ever give, that is allowing me to step inside this ring for 20 straight years. I have had one match, at least, every single year since I started in 2002… so I found out the last event of the year was right in my backyard in Tampa Bay."

