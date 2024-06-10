8-time champion shows off brutal battle scars following major WWE title match

A WWE Superstar has shown off their battle scars following a match at NXT Battleground last night. The premium live event took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mia Yim (Michin), Lash Legend, Fallon Henley, Jaida Parker, Sol Ruca, and Kelani Jordan competed in a six-women Ladder match last night to crown the first NXT Women's North American Champion. Kelani Jordan connected with a split-legged Moonsault on Michin and then climbed the ladder to become the inaugural champion.

Following the match, the former eight-time champion, Mia Yim, took to her Instagram to show off her battle scars and you can check out the post by clicking here.

"Battle scars from Battleground. 💪 #WWE #WWENXT #NXTBattleground," she wrote.

Sexyy Red introduced the NXT North American Championship on a recent edition of the white and gold brand's show and its very first champion was crowned last night at Battleground PLE. It was also Kelani Jordan's first title win during her time in WWE.

Mia Yim comments on WWE return

Wrestling veteran Mia Yim recently shared her thoughts on her return to the company and stated that it felt like to be in NXT all over again.

The veteran's first stint in the company came to an end in 2021. She was a part of the disbanded RETRIBUTION faction and played the role of Reckoning in the group. She was released in November 2021 but returned to the company the following year.

In an exclusive interview with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 35-year-old discussed what it was like working under Triple H's regime. She compared it to when she was first part of the developmental brand and added that it was nice to have her opinion heard as well.

"It's been great, it feels like 2019-2018 NXT all over again. So it feels really really cool, I'm comfortable, I'm with my friends, I have support. It's nice being heard, being seen and to be given opportunities," said Yim. [03:15-31]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Mia Yim has accomplished a lot in her career outside the Stamford-based promotion but has never been able to win a title with WWE. She had another chance during the Ladder match last night at NXT Battleground but came up short. She has captured titles in other promotions such as TNA Wrestling, Shine, and several others.