8-time champion teamed up with John Cena and LA Knight for the first time ever after SmackDown goes off the air

John Cena and LA Knight are set to team up tomorrow night at Fastlane 2023 against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. But before that, they had a dark match featuring Cody Rhodes and an eight-time Champion.

By now, you may have guessed that the person in question is none other than "Main event" Jey Uso. The end of SmackDown saw a Bloodline-Judgment Day alliance as John Cena and LA Knight were cornered by six other superstars. This was, of course, until Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso made the save.

They cleared the ring, and since Damian Priest has reportedly been dealing with a minor medical issue that saw him not compete on RAW either, he wasn't involved in the dark tag team match.

The match saw John Cena, LA Knight, Jey Uso, and Cody Rhodes team up against Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor.

The Babyfaces came out with the win, as they usually do in dark matches.

JD McDonagh wasn't in the match but was on SmackDown anyway after being called specifically by Rhea Ripley, as she revealed earlier on the show.

During SmackDown's opening segment, LA Knight challenged Jimmy Uso to a match in the main event, which unfortunately ended in a DQ win for him after Solo Sikoa interfered.

