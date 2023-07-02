8-time WWE champion addresses the "hate" following Money in the Bank

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 was a successful Premium Live Event for the company. Following the show, Trish Stratus took to Twitter to address the "hate" following an unsuccessful outing at the show.

Trish made her first WWE appearance after three years on the August 22, 2022, episode of RAW. She has remained a regular feature on the red brand ever since and has been involved in a bitter rivalry with Becky Lynch.

At Money in the Bank this Saturday, the WWE Hall of Famer competed in her first ladder match. She competed in the match opposite Zoey Stark, Iyo SKy, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Zelina Vega.

Throughout the contest, Stratus and Stark worked together to prevent Lynch from winning. During the match, they even attempted to handcuff the former RAW Women’s Champion. In the end, Iyo Sky rose above them all and won the Money in the Bank briefcase to write a new chapter in her career.

Following the failed attempt to win the briefcase, the heel took to Twitter to address the “hate” surrounding her character. She wrote the following to silence her critics:

"Don’t hate me because I’m beautiful. #MITB #ThankYouTrish."

You can check out her tweet and photo below:

It’s incredible to see the 47-year-old star put on such a great performance and take so many risks and big spots during a ladder match. She was one of the top performers during the Money in the Bank event in London.

Trish Stratus predicted some big things for Zoey Stark ahead of WWE Money in the Bank

Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark appeared on an episode of WWE’s The Bump ahead of Money in the Bank. The two spoke about many topics during the show.

The Hall of Famer spoke about winning the women’s championship and predicted that Stark would win some gold in her career.

Here is what Startus predicted:

"You have not been (Women's Champion), but I see Champion in your future. Near, far, I'm not sure which future it is. Sometime down the line," Trish said.

Many fans expected Stark to become an NXT Women’s Champion before moving to the main roster. However, the company gave her a boost quickly, and pairing with the Hall of Famer is no less than a prize for the heel.

