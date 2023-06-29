"Sometime down the line" - Trish Stratus predicts Championship gold in the future of 29-year-old WWE star 

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus feels her protégé Zoey Stark is destined for championship gold in the future.

During the 2023 WWE Draft, Zoey Stark was drafted to the red brand. Soon after joining Monday Night RAW, she sided with Trish. In fact, she was directly involved in the legend's match against Becky Lynch at Night of Champions. Since then, the two have become inseparable and will also be competing in the Money in the Bank ladder match this Saturday.

This week on WWE's The Bump, Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark sat down in an exclusive interview with backstage correspondent Cathy Kelley. The Hall of Famer was talking about winning the Women's Championship and predicted that under her watchful guidance and leadership, Stark would also win the coveted title soon enough.

"You have not been (Women's Champion), but I see Champion in your future. Near, far, I'm not sure which future it is. Sometime down the line." [From 22:33 - 22:43]

You can watch the full video here:

Trish Stratus is excited to be competing at Money in the Bank

During the same conversation on WWE's The Bump, Trish Stratus mentioned that she was looking forward to dominating the Money in the Bank ladder match with Zoey Stark by her side.

Trish was not worried by the fact that this was her first-ever ladder match and, rather, was excited about getting this huge opportunity.

"Look, we did not have these opportunities back in the day. I have to say, it's very exciting for me to be part of this match. It's big time for me to be part of it, with the superstars in it because we can easily dominate all of them. I'm excited by this opportunity and of course, the outcome of getting the contract and possibly becoming women's champion is very exciting. I haven't been Women's champion in a few years, quite a few years."

Money in the Bank will emanate from the O2 Arena on Saturday, July 1, in front of a packed London crowd.

