8-time WWE Champion is finally coming back to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match, according to Jeff Jarrett

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star Jeff Jarrett recently made a bold prediction about the winner of the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match.

As of this writing, only 11 Superstars have declared their entries into the 30-man namesake match, leaving fans with bated breath over the identity of 19 other men. Recent rumors have suggested that CM Punk and Gunther are currently co-favorites to win the traditional battle royale.

However, every year, social media runs wild over the possibility of a dark horse making a surprise entrant to win the whole thing.

Speaking on the My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, the AEW star named the eight-time WWE Champion Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as his pick for the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble:

“This is what’s fun. I’ve been doing this 37 years actively involved in the business. Obviously I’m on the outside looking in. I’m just going to go out on a limb here. I’ll go with the wild card. The Rock’s coming back and winning.” [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Jeff Jarrett on if Roman Reigns will retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match against LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles this Saturday.

Despite the odds stacked against him, Jarrett thinks Reigns will reign (no pun intended) supreme:

“Oh, that’s a given. LA Knight will look the best out of all, but I kind of think it’s a no-brainer. Roman continues the march, but it’ll be very entertaining. That match will do exactly what it’s designed to do.”

The Brahma Bull has been teasing a blockbuster program with The Head of the Table heading into WrestleMania this year. Should The People's Champ win the Royal Rumble, fans could see the dream match materialize very soon.

