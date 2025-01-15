8-time WWE champion was letting some “steam off” during his recent victory, says wrestling analyst

Former WWE Champion CM Punk main-evented the historic RAW debut on Netflix in a massive match against Seth Rollins. Both tore each other apart, with The Best in the World getting the victory. Wrestling analyst Sam Roberts recently addressed Punk's victory on the red brand.

CM Punk vs Seth Rollins took up the spotlight on the red brand last week. Both men also came face-to-face this week, teasing that their rivalry was far from over.

During a recent edition of the NotSam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts stated that Punk proved a lot to himself with his victory last week. He added that the Second City Saint's recent work against Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins after an injury proved the eight-time WWE champion to be "unstoppable."

“I think he was really, in a very real way, I think Phil Brooks, after that match with Seth Rollins, proved everything to himself… He had three great matches with Drew, one of them on People's list of Match of the Year… and now he has this incredible match with Seth Rollins in the main event of the biggest RAW in the history of the industry. And he's having a good time, and he's happy. I think that was a real person that was letting some steam off and letting everybody know that this feeling that he's got now—he's unstoppable,” Sam Roberts stated. [56:07 onwards]

CM Punk could face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, feels WWE Hall of Famer

The Best in the World has declared his entry in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match, and the legend winning the match seems to be a massive possibility.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed a match between Punk and Cody Rhodes on a recent edition of the Busted Open Podcast, stating that the former defeating the American Nightmare to become the WWE Champion would be a massive attraction.

With WrestleMania still a few months away, massive developments in the storylines could turn things around. Time will tell what the Stamford-based company has in store for CM Punk.

