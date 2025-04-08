8-time WWE champion should've been a part of Seth Rollins' segment on RAW, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins let his actions speak for himself on the latest episode of WWE RAW. The Visionary confronted both Paul Heyman and CM Punk. Rollins dropped Punk with a curb stomp after teasing the same fate for Heyman.

During a recent episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo was asked how he would have rewritten the segment featuring Seth Rollins and the eight-time WWE Champion CM Punk.

"Well, first of all, here's how I'm rewriting it. I don't care what's on the paper. This is a feel, okay? So, if I'm at the gorilla, and CM Punk is right there. You know when you got us. I did that a million times. I can't tell you how many times. Somebody's cutting a promo, and there is a cue, and I jumped the cue because, go. You know it. You feel it."

He continued:

"Just like in this promo when you knew you guys need to go home. You're freaking losing them. You know it, Chris. So it doesn't matter what's on the script. You're listening to the people and like, go. Bro, the second they started losing the people, they should have sent Punk. You didn't need the push and the girly slap. The second they started losing the people, you got to send Punk out there." [From 29:02 onwards]

Seth Rollins stopped inches away from taking out Heyman with a curb stomp before telling The Wiseman he owed him a favor.

