8-time WWE Tag Team Champions reveal they could retire for good if they lose their upcoming match

A fan-favorite WWE tag team has hinted at retiring if they are unable to retain their title in an upcoming pay-per-view match in October this year. In a recent interview, Matt Hardy said he and Jeff Hardy would have to reconsider their careers if The Dudley Boyz emerged victorious at Bound for Glory 2025.

Ad

The Hardy Boyz and Dudley Boyz go back a long way, having gone to war in some of the greatest tag team matches of all time. However, they are now set to compete in their final bout against each other at TNA Bound for Glory in October. The contest would also serve as D-Von Dudley's last hurrah in the industry.

The Hardy Boyz sat down for a chat with TMZSports, where they revealed that it wasn't just the TNA World Tag Team Championship that was at stake for them at the show. Matt said that if he and Jeff lost the match, they would reassess their careers and potentially even quit wrestling to seek a spot in the WWE and TNA Hall of Fame.

Ad

Trending

"I mean, hypothetically, if that did happen, if we went to Bound for Glory and The Dudley's won the TNA World Tag Team Titles, I think we'll have to take a long hard look in the mirror and kind of judge where we are at. Is it time to ride off into the sunset and do the TNA Hall of Fame, time do the WWE Hall of Fame? You know, we'll see," said Matt Hardy. (6:10 - 6:28)

Ad

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

Ad

Matt Hardy has been vocal about wanting to enter the WWE Hall of Fame with Jeff Hardy

Matt Hardy has been open about his desire to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame down the line with his brother Jeff. In an interview last year, Matt stated that the ideal scenario for them would be to return to their former stomping grounds for a final run before riding off into the sunset.

Ad

“I would like to do TNA and have a hell of a run there, and then I almost feel like now, just the destiny has revealed itself in many ways; I almost feel Jeff and I end up returning to WWE, do something small, and then go into the Hall of Fame. That’s a best-case scenario," Matt Hardy said.

Ad

It'll be interesting to see how things pan out for The Hardy Boyz at Bound for Glory 2025, as they would enter the event as the clear favorites over The Dudleys.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit TMZSports and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Shrivastava Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.



During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.



Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.



Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket. Know More

WWE has no solid plans for Rhea? Here's the update!