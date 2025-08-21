8-time WWE Tag Team Champions reveal they could retire for good if they lose their upcoming match

A fan-favorite WWE tag team has hinted at retiring if they are unable to retain their title in an upcoming pay-per-view match in October this year. In a recent interview, Matt Hardy said he and Jeff Hardy would have to reconsider their careers if The Dudley Boyz emerged victorious at Bound for Glory 2025.
The Hardy Boyz and Dudley Boyz go back a long way, having gone to war in some of the greatest tag team matches of all time. However, they are now set to compete in their final bout against each other at TNA Bound for Glory in October. The contest would also serve as D-Von Dudley's last hurrah in the industry.
The Hardy Boyz sat down for a chat with TMZSports, where they revealed that it wasn't just the TNA World Tag Team Championship that was at stake for them at the show. Matt said that if he and Jeff lost the match, they would reassess their careers and potentially even quit wrestling to seek a spot in the WWE and TNA Hall of Fame.
"I mean, hypothetically, if that did happen, if we went to Bound for Glory and The Dudley's won the TNA World Tag Team Titles, I think we'll have to take a long hard look in the mirror and kind of judge where we are at. Is it time to ride off into the sunset and do the TNA Hall of Fame, time do the WWE Hall of Fame? You know, we'll see," said Matt Hardy. (6:10 - 6:28)
WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!
Matt Hardy has been vocal about wanting to enter the WWE Hall of Fame with Jeff Hardy
Matt Hardy has been open about his desire to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame down the line with his brother Jeff. In an interview last year, Matt stated that the ideal scenario for them would be to return to their former stomping grounds for a final run before riding off into the sunset.
“I would like to do TNA and have a hell of a run there, and then I almost feel like now, just the destiny has revealed itself in many ways; I almost feel Jeff and I end up returning to WWE, do something small, and then go into the Hall of Fame. That’s a best-case scenario," Matt Hardy said.
It'll be interesting to see how things pan out for The Hardy Boyz at Bound for Glory 2025, as they would enter the event as the clear favorites over The Dudleys.
If you take any quotes from this article, please credit TMZSports and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda.
WWE has no solid plans for Rhea? Here's the update!