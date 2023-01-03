80-year-old WWE legend claims he would "beat the fu*ck" out of Kurt Angle and Bret Hart in a real fight without rules

Kurt Angle and Bret Hart are two of the most technical wrestlers to have ever stepped inside the WWE ring. However, The Iron Sheik believes he can beat the two in a shoot fight.

The Iron Sheik was one of the most popular wrestlers of the 1980s and 1990s. He is the only Iranian champion in WWE history, having won the WWF World Heavyweight Championship in 1983. His rivalry with Hulk Hogan cemented the latter as one of the biggest babyfaces ever in the wrestling world. The Iranian star was inducted into the company's Hall of Fame in 2005.

The Hall of Famer recently took to Twitter to respond to Kurt Angle's post where the Olympic gold medalist stated that his dream match would be against Bret Hart. Replying to the aforementioned post, Sheik tweeted that although he loves both Hart and Angle, he would beat the "fu*k out" of them in a real-life fight.

Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle #dreammatch @BretHart Angle vs Hart. My dream match!! Who do y’all think I would have had my best match of my career with? Let me know. #itstrue Angle vs Hart. My dream match!! Who do y’all think I would have had my best match of my career with? Let me know. #itstrue #dreammatch @BretHart https://t.co/yiKjz53GM2

Kurt Angle recently heaped praise on current WWE Superstar

Kurt Angle is one of the greatest superstars to have stepped inside the squared circle. Naturally, some praise from the Olympic gold medalist would mean a lot to the younger stars.

One such wrestler who has caught Kurt's eye is Ricochet. The former WWE Champion spoke about the high-flyer on his podcast, stating that he has all the tools to be a megastar down the line:

"That's tough. I mean, you're talking now or far in the future? You know, I would love to see someone like Ricochet get that opportunity. I think he could be the future. I think he reminds me a lot of a superhero. My wife puts him over a million times. She thinks he is incredible. Just because of the stunts he can do, and he's a great in-ring wrestler. He is not just a stuntman; he is a technician too. He knows all his stuff." [4:11 - 4:47]

Kurt Angle was present on WWE programming last month. He made an appearance on SmackDown, where he celebrated his 54th birthday. He also had an altercation with Alpha Academy at the end of the show during his birthday celebration. The former WWE Champion was aided by Gable Steveson, who drove a milk truck into the ring. The two Olympic stars sprayed Alpha Academy with milk from a hose, recreating Angle's famous 2001 segment.

