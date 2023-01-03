Kurt Angle names WWE legend as his dream opponent

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has named wrestling legend Bret Hart as his dream opponent.

The Olympic gold medalist recently returned to the company when SmackDown stopped by his hometown of Pittsburgh on the December 9th edition of the blue brand. Angle celebrated his 54th birthday with the WWE Universe and even brought back the milk truck at the end of the show.

Alpha Academy was angered by Kurt not inviting them to his birthday party backstage and tried to ruin Angle's moment at the end of the show. Fellow Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson made the save and drove a milk truck down the entrance ramp. Kurt then relived one of the most famous moments of his career and sprayed Otis and Chad Gable with milk at the end of the show.

The 54-year-old took to Twitter today to announce that Bret Hart is his dream opponent. Angle asked wrestling fans to suggest more names that he would have had great matches with during his career.

"Angle vs Hart. My dream match!! Who do y’all think I would have had my best match of my career with? Let me know. #itstrue #dreammatch," tweeted Kurt Angle.

"Angle vs Hart. My dream match!! Who do y'all think I would have had my best match of my career with? Let me know. #itstrue #dreammatch," tweeted Kurt Angle.

Kurt Angle opens up about a possible last match in WWE

Kurt had an incredible wrestling career but it ended unceremoniously. Instead of having a marquee match to close out his Hall of Fame career, Angle lost a forgettable match against Baron Corbin at WWE WrestleMania 35.

Speaking with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Kurt admitted that he is proud of his career and is afraid of getting "exposed" if he were to step inside the squared circle once again.

“I don’t think so. I had a knee replacement five months ago. I’m good. I think I’ve had a good enough career that I’m very proud of. If it does come to be, then it will probably be a tag match like Ric Flair did so that I don’t get exposed. I hate to say it, but I’m not exactly the same wrestler I used to be. But if I did decide to have a wrestling match, it would be against younger guys that could carry me. And I’d make sure that it was a tag match, so I was not exposed." (2:35 - 3:05)

Triple H has brought back several legends of the past for appearances during his brief time as WWE Chief Content Officer. It will be interesting to see if Angle appears for the company again in 2023.

Which WWE Superstar would you have liked to see have a match against Kurt Angle? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

