  • home icon
  • WWE
  • A 400-pound wrestler reveals he wants to "take a stab" at retiring John Cena during WWE farewell tour

A 400-pound wrestler reveals he wants to "take a stab" at retiring John Cena during WWE farewell tour

By Joel Varughese
Modified Feb 01, 2025 18:36 GMT
John Cena will enter the 2025 Royal Rumble [Photo credit: WWE.com]
John Cena will enter the 2025 Royal Rumble [Photo credit: WWE.com]

John Cena announced his entry into the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble this month. He has since been a huge favorite to walk out of Lucas Oil Stadium as the winner of the 30-Man Battle Royal.

Over the years, Cena has faced a plethora of giants, including The Big Show, Umaga, and Mark Henry, among others. When asked whether he is interested in facing the former WWE Champion during the latter's retirement tour, Omos revealed that he wants to. The seven-feet-two-inches tall, 400-pound athlete has been off television for a prolonged period, but that could change this year.

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, The Nigerian Giant responded to the idea of a potential showdown with John Cena. He claimed that if the opportunity did present itself, he would send Cena packing:

also-read-trending Trending
"Absolutely, yeah. He has wrestled big guys — Umaga, Khali, Big Show, 'Taker. So, I could take a stab at him. Retire him. Send him packing," Omos said. [From 1:23 to 1:39]

Not everyone is happy with Triple H in the WWE Hall of Fame

youtube-cover

Omos' last WrestleMania match was two years ago when he squared off with Brock Lesnar. This also fatefully became Lesnar's final bout on the grand stage.

Is John Cena's final attempt to win the WWE Royal Rumble going to be crushed by an adversary?

WWE employee Sam Roberts cited Drew McIntyre as the best option for John Cena's final opponent. For this reason alone, Roberts feels that the 16-time World Champion should win his 17th.

During the Royal Rumble Kickoff event the other day, McIntyre stood face-to-face with Sami Zayn, with whom he has unresolved issues. The Scotsman claimed he would eliminate all the other big names, such as CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and even The Cenation Leader:

"I'm going to eliminate John Cena and stop him [from] winning the 17th [world] championship," he said.
youtube-cover

Ahead of Cena's in-ring return this Saturday, The Greatest of All Time has been name-dropped by many talents as a dream opponent in 2025. It remains to be seen who will get to face him during his WWE farewell tour.

If you use the quote, please credit the source and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी