A 400-pound wrestler reveals he wants to "take a stab" at retiring John Cena during WWE farewell tour

John Cena announced his entry into the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble this month. He has since been a huge favorite to walk out of Lucas Oil Stadium as the winner of the 30-Man Battle Royal.

Over the years, Cena has faced a plethora of giants, including The Big Show, Umaga, and Mark Henry, among others. When asked whether he is interested in facing the former WWE Champion during the latter's retirement tour, Omos revealed that he wants to. The seven-feet-two-inches tall, 400-pound athlete has been off television for a prolonged period, but that could change this year.

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, The Nigerian Giant responded to the idea of a potential showdown with John Cena. He claimed that if the opportunity did present itself, he would send Cena packing:

"Absolutely, yeah. He has wrestled big guys — Umaga, Khali, Big Show, 'Taker. So, I could take a stab at him. Retire him. Send him packing," Omos said. [From 1:23 to 1:39]

Omos' last WrestleMania match was two years ago when he squared off with Brock Lesnar. This also fatefully became Lesnar's final bout on the grand stage.

Is John Cena's final attempt to win the WWE Royal Rumble going to be crushed by an adversary?

WWE employee Sam Roberts cited Drew McIntyre as the best option for John Cena's final opponent. For this reason alone, Roberts feels that the 16-time World Champion should win his 17th.

During the Royal Rumble Kickoff event the other day, McIntyre stood face-to-face with Sami Zayn, with whom he has unresolved issues. The Scotsman claimed he would eliminate all the other big names, such as CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and even The Cenation Leader:

"I'm going to eliminate John Cena and stop him [from] winning the 17th [world] championship," he said.

Ahead of Cena's in-ring return this Saturday, The Greatest of All Time has been name-dropped by many talents as a dream opponent in 2025. It remains to be seen who will get to face him during his WWE farewell tour.

