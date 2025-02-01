Top WWE heel vows to crush John Cena's mission

John Cena will be in action in the 2025 WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match. Ahead of the titular premium live event, Drew McIntyre promised to stop The Franchise Player's ultimate quest in his Farewell Tour.

On RAW's Netflix premiere, Cena stated that it was highly unlikely for him to become a record-breaking 17-time World Champion. However, by entering the 30-man Battle Royal at Lucas Oil Stadium, he acknowledged that this goal might become achievable.

During a face-to-face confrontation with Sami Zayn at the Royal Rumble 2025 Kickoff last night, The Scottish Warrior declared that he would eliminate both CM Punk and Seth Rollins before name-dropping John Cena. Drew McIntyre made it clear that he would do everything in his power to stop The Cenation Leader from winning a 17th world title by eliminating him from the multi-man contest.

"I'm going to eliminate John Cena and stop him [from] winning the 17th [world] championship," he said. [From 03:08 to 03:13]

WWE Hall of Famer comments on John Cena's Farewell Tour

The Face That Runs The Place made his main roster debut in 2002 on an episode of WWE SmackDown. In his 'Ruthless Aggression' era, John Cena faced Kurt Angle in a losing effort.

During an interview with Great Offshore Sportsbooks, the Olympic gold medalist advocated for the 47-year-old megastar to have a title run before his retirement. The veteran believes John Cena is the greatest WWE Superstar of all time and deserves to achieve the milestone of 17 world championships.

"John has proved himself to be the greatest WWE Superstar of all time. And I think he deserves a title run to make sure that he gets that number 17. So he could be the first one in history to be a 17-time World Champion. I think he deserves that," Angle said.

Fans will have to wait and see if The Franchise Player wins his final Royal Rumble Match before retiring at the end of this year.

