"An MVP that rarely gets talked about" - Jim Ross on the most valuable female star he hired for WWE

Amongst the most iconic female stars in WWE history, Jacqueline Moore's name often gets overlooked as she wasn't talked about on the same level as Trish Stratus and Lita.

Jim Ross, however, recently revealed on his podcast that Jacqueline Moore was the most valuable female talent he hired during his time in WWE. Ross was happy that Jacqueline Moore was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as he felt that she thoroughly deserved the honor.

JR even addressed speculation that the company only included Moore in the Hall of Fame because she was an African American performer.

"I'm glad that she is in the Hall of Fame. I despise the fact that people say she is in the Hall of Fame because they had to induct a female. Oh, and it's a black female, so even better. That's just bullsh**. She got into the Hall of Fame because of all her years of service to the wrestling business and how much her contributions were, and how we perceived her contributions. That's how I looked at it. An MVP that rarely gets talked about. It's not fair in my estimation," Jim Ross revealed.

Jim Ross added that Jackie Moore was an exceptional athlete who could work a match against anybody on the roster. He also praised Moore's versatility for wrestling different in-ring styles depending on the situation.

"I'll tell you; I never hired a more valuable female than Jackie Moore ever. Jackie was never late. Jackie was a professional. She could wrestle anybody of any gender that you wanted to book her with. She would go out there and work snug; she would work fundamentally sound. She was a big difference-maker," JR added.

Jim Ross on Jacqueline Moore helping Trish Stratus become a major WWE star

JR looked back at the Vengeance 2001 show, where Moore faced Trish Stratus for the WWE Women's Championship, and the match was cut short due to time constraints.

Jim Ross applauded Jacqueline's professionalism and willingness to help put Trish Stratus over.

Stratus was earmarked to be a major star for WWE, and Moore played a significant role in ensuring that her on-screen rival realized her true potential.

"The point I was trying to make, it was how well Jackie Moore adapted to getting her match cut in half and leading a less experienced hire, the perception was that Trish is going to be a made woman. She became a made woman. But to get there, it's ain't acapella. You've got to have some backup, and Jackie Moore was just phenomenal at that," concluded Ross.

Wrestling fans will remember Jacqueline Moore as one of the most underrated female superstars in WWE history. Do share your fond memories of the oft-forgotten WWE Hall of Famer in the comments section below.

