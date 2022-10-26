"A Bloodline collapse" - Twitter demands Roman Reigns' current stablemate to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

The WWE Universe on Twitter has demanded that a Bloodline member should challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

In reaction to a tweet from Twitter user @ProWFinesse, fans made it clear that they want to see Jey Uso run it back with The Tribal Chief.

During the initial stages of Reigns' current heel run, he feuded with his cousin in the absence of Jimmy Uso. The two men faced each other in an incredible "I Quit" Match at Hell in a Cell 2020 after their first bout at Clash of Champions a month earlier.

Fans have now suggested that Jey could potentially betray The Bloodline and step up to challenge Reigns again in the near future.

One Twitter user also suggested that The Tribal Chief's faction might collapse if things aren't in his favor going forward.

HISGOTTHEWHOLEWORLD @Sakhile_Lee @ProWFinesse Jey is the one and roman will realise that soon @ProWFinesse Jey is the one and roman will realise that soon

Mongolianchop 🇩🇴 @Mongolian__ch0p @ProWFinesse the hell in a cell for me is up there with austin/hart and cactus jack/HHH @ProWFinesse the hell in a cell for me is up there with austin/hart and cactus jack/HHH

However, a set of fans noted that Jey Uso is now a dedicated tag team wrestler, and they believe that he should focus on teaming up with Jimmy.

🔥🥶StoneColdHotTakes(?)🥶🔥 @DemonteJones18



Jey gets built for what?

He’s a tag team wrestler again. @ProWFinesse Nah . I just don’t see what this does for the rest of the Bloodline, hell what does it even do for Roman?Jey gets built for what?He’s a tag team wrestler again. @ProWFinesse Nah . I just don’t see what this does for the rest of the Bloodline, hell what does it even do for Roman? Jey gets built for what? He’s a tag team wrestler again. https://t.co/gZFCrjcAlA

#Dwn2Earf☄️ @ChefBoyarDeDe @DemonteJones18 @ProWFinesse This build to rikishi returning and for roman to knock him out.. then a bloodline collapse.. and the great one returns by the rumble @DemonteJones18 @ProWFinesse This build to rikishi returning and for roman to knock him out.. then a bloodline collapse.. and the great one returns by the rumble 👀

🔥🥶StoneColdHotTakes(?)🥶🔥 @DemonteJones18 @ChefBoyarDeDe @ProWFinesse Can’t really fault that if the end game is to end the bloodline @ChefBoyarDeDe @ProWFinesse Can’t really fault that if the end game is to end the bloodline

IDK @InsertNameL @ProWFinesse I think its ok where they left it. Jey is just a tag team guy again now @ProWFinesse I think its ok where they left it. Jey is just a tag team guy again now

juan @Bigpipboy_mp4 @ProWFinesse PLEASE IM TIRED OF THE BLOODLINE @ProWFinesse PLEASE IM TIRED OF THE BLOODLINE

Logan Paul claimed that he "baited" Roman Reigns into a title match

Roman Reigns' next title defense will be against Logan Paul. This will be The Maverick's third-ever match in the company after his debut at WrestleMania 38.

Speaking to Alex McCarthy of Inside the Ropes, Paul recently claimed that he "baited" The Tribal Chief into defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Paul.

He said:

"Like in my head, I'm like, 'Why would I not just go for the top immediately?' I don't have much patience, I was a social media kid, instant gratification is what I'm used to. I could do all the other stuff and go through the ranks and wrestle little by little and make my way up there, but I prefer dropping the explosion as soon as I enter. So yeah, called out Roman Reigns, pretty much baited him into a match. It worked. Here we are, November 5th, taking on Roman Reigns for the title at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. It's insane."

Paul previously took a dig at Reigns after interviewing him on his IMPAULSIVE podcast. This led to the confirmation of a title match between the two that was set by Triple H.

The two will face off at the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

