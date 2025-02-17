A 'busted open' John Cena halts filming to greet fans amid WWE hiatus [VIDEO]

WWE Superstar John Cena was recently spotted interacting with fans while seemingly filming for a project. The Cenation Leader is currently absent from the Stamford-based promotion's programming.

Last year, the 16-time World Champion announced that he would retire at the end of 2025. Cena also promised fans one last full-time run inside the ring, which would see him working almost all the major shows this year. The Cenation Leader has been keeping his promise as he wrestled at this year's Royal Rumble and is now set to compete in the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber match.

Since his appearance at Royal Rumble, John Cena has not been seen on WWE television. Amid his absence from the company, Cena was recently spotted interacting with fans. An X/Twitter user posted a video of Cena taking pictures with fans, seemingly halting his upcoming project's filming. In the footage, the former WWE Champion's face was covered with fake blood.

Check out the video below.

Disco Inferno proposes a scenario where WWE star John Cena can win this year's Money in the Bank

During a recent edition of Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno said if John Cena loses at this year's Elimination Chamber, he could go on to win the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase.

Inferno also mentioned that Cena could go off TV after winning the MITB briefcase and return after a few weeks for a surprise cash-in, which could "blow the roof off the place."

"What if [John] Cena goes to the Elimination Chamber and loses? (...) He finally gets the Money in the Bank. Bro, the guy is hardly ever on TV. (...) So, just imagine he wins the Money in the Bank, and just like comes out, cuts a promo or whatever, and he disappears from TV for like eight weeks, and then [returns out of nowhere], it would blow the roof off the place," Inferno said.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for John Cena's retirement tour.

