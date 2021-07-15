22-year-old WWE Superstar teases alliance with Seth Rollins

WWE Superstar Nathan Frazer has teased an alliance with Seth Rollins in the near future, in his latest Instagram post.

Nathan Frazer is currently working on NXT UK, and he is best known for being trained by Seth Rollins himself. The former WWE Universal Champion runs a wrestling school called Black and Brave Wrestling Academy, and Frazer has graduated from the program there. Here's what Frazer recently posted on Instagram:

Seth Rollins has previously heaped major praise on Frazer

Nathan Frazer in WWE

Seth Rollins has spoken about Nathan Frazer in past interviews, and he has had nothing but praise for the young stars . Seth Rollins reacted to Frazer's WWE signing back in 2020 and compared him to in-ring legends like Dynamite Kid and Eddie Guerrero. It should be noted that Frazer was called Ben Carter back then.

"Ben Carter came to the United States with a dream, and he is living that dream right now because of how dedicated he is," said Rollins. "To me, the sky is the limit for Ben Carter; it truly is. He is one of the most athletically gifted performers I've ever seen, and the way he moves in the ring reminds me so much of the Dynamite Kid and Eddie Guerrero. He's got so much snap, so much whip. He soaks up information like a sponge. He is always asking questions. He could live in a wrestling ring if you let him. So, I think he has all the ingredients to make it to the top."

If at first you don’t succeed... go for another moonsault.



That’s how it goes, right? pic.twitter.com/nllbQDIIlP — Nathan Frazer (@WWEFrazer) June 18, 2021

Nathan Frazer has a promising future ahead of him, as he's just 22. He has learned from the very best in the squared circle, and being trained by Seth Rollins will certainly be a big plus for him moving forward.

Would you be interested in seeing Seth Rollins align with his student Nathan Frazer in the near future? Sound off in the comments below!

