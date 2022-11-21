"A good man..." - WWE legend Bully Ray pays emotional tribute to industry veteran who passed away after battling cancer

WWE legend Bully Ray was among several big names who paid tribute to veteran wrestling photographer Bob Mulrenin, who recently passed away.

Mulrenin developed close bonds with many wrestlers and impacted their lives positively. He worked at WWE, AEW, and Impact Wrestling and covered fan conventions for more than five decades.

Bob Mulrenin learned that he had cancer earlier this year after WrestleMania. He immediately underwent treatment and started chemotherapy but also continued to cover wrestling shows across the country.

Ringside Collectibles @RingsideC



Bob was a dear friend and the heart & soul of the Ringside family. He was also a true friend to the wrestling community.



He will be dearly missed. RIP Bob Everyone at Ringside is heartbroken by the passing of our own Bob Mulrenin after a hard fought battle with cancer.Bob was a dear friend and the heart & soul of the Ringside family. He was also a true friend to the wrestling community.He will be dearly missed. RIP Bob Everyone at Ringside is heartbroken by the passing of our own Bob Mulrenin after a hard fought battle with cancer. Bob was a dear friend and the heart & soul of the Ringside family. He was also a true friend to the wrestling community. He will be dearly missed. RIP Bob💔 https://t.co/RfIBV7xTqP

Mulnerin sadly passed away this Saturday following a hard-fought battle against cancer, but those close to him said he was satisfied with living his life on his terms.

Bully Ray took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message for his friend, reminiscing about their bond. He also shared how they met in Las Vegas and said:

"A good man. That's how I would describe my friend Bob. I'm glad we saw each other in Vegas a month ago…just before you went to get your favorite meal…Canes Chicken Fingers. Was looking forward to the Oregon Diner in Philly after the Icons show. God bless you, buddy."

Bully Ray @bullyray5150



Thats how I would describe my friend Bob.



I’m glad we saw each other in Vegas a month ago…just before you went to get your favorite meal…Canes Chicken Fingers.



Was looking forward to the Oregon Diner in Philly after the Icons show.



GOD BLESS you buddy. 🏽 A good man.Thats how I would describe my friend Bob.I’m glad we saw each other in Vegas a month ago…just before you went to get your favorite meal…Canes Chicken Fingers.Was looking forward to the Oregon Diner in Philly after the Icons show.GOD BLESS you buddy. A good man.Thats how I would describe my friend Bob.I’m glad we saw each other in Vegas a month ago…just before you went to get your favorite meal…Canes Chicken Fingers.Was looking forward to the Oregon Diner in Philly after the Icons show.GOD BLESS you buddy. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/TlG6USSTec

Ray shared a screenshot of his text conversation with Bob Mulrenin in which the latter talked about feeling stronger. They had also planned a dinner for when they would meet in Oregon.

Bob Mulrenin also worked with WWE legend Paul Heyman

Apart from regularly working with WWE, AEW, and Impact Wrestling, Mulnerin worked closely with Paul Heyman. He was a big part of the latter's website, Heyman Hustle.

Ringside Collectibles released a statement acknowledging Mulrenin's contributions across several promotions, his relationship with several iconic stars, and the fond memories he left behind.

We at Sporkeeda Wrestling send our heartfelt condolences to Bob Mulrenin's family and friends during this difficult time.

Also Read: Twitter explodes as LA Knight slaps Bray Wyatt twice on SmackDown

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes