"A greedy tw*t for starting this bullsh*t" - Will Ospreay takes a brutal shot at 13-time champion amid Shinsuke Nakamura's historic match outside WWE

Will Ospreay has taken a dig at his arch-rival and current New Japan Pro Wrestling star, Tetsuya Naito.

The pro wrestling world went into a frenzy following Pro Wrestling NOAH's historic announcement regarding Shinsuke Nakamura's upcoming match against The Great Muta.

Taking to Twitter, Ospreay reacted to the same. He claimed that Nakamura wasn't happy regarding the treatment of the IWGP Intercontinental Championship and decided to go to NOAH instead of returning to New Japan.

"Shinsuke is so mad that the international title is gone, he went to NOAH instead of New Japan. Everybody blame Naito for being a greedy tw*t for starting this bullsh*t." wrote Ospreay.

In a follow-up tweet, Ospreay took another dig at the leader of the Los Ingobernables de Japon.

"Sorry “intercontinental” got too excited didn’t read the tweet. Naito is a tw*t though." added Ospreay.

Nakamura won the IWGP Intercontinental Championship on five separate occasions. During his time in NJPW, he elevated the title to a new level.

Following his departure to WWE, Naito held the belt to become a record six-time IWGP Intercontinental Champion, leaping Nakamura's record. However, during one of his previous reigns, Naito completely destroyed the belt before it was fixed by Hiroshi Tanahashi.

The prestigious IWGP Intercontinental Championship was retired in 2021. The last man to hold the belt was Kota Ibushi before it was unified.

Will Ospreay will defend his IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship against Tetsuya Naito

At the upcoming NJPW Battle Autumn show, Will Ospreay will put his IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship on the line against Tetsuya Naito.

Will Ospreay captured the title when he defeated SANADA to win the vacant belt. Former champion Juice Robinson was forced to hand the title over as he was not fit to compete.

Since capturing the US title, Ospreay has defended it against the likes of AEW's Orange Cassidy and NJPW sensation David Finlay.

