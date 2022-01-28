"A**hole" - Becky Lynch's one-word response when asked about current WWE Superstar

Becky Lynch used the word “a**hole” to describe Charlotte Flair during a game of word association with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin.

Lynch is due to appear on Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show on the WWE Network on Friday. Several current superstars have been interviewed on the popular series over the last year, including Randy Orton and Seth Rollins.

Ahead of the latest episode, WWE released a short YouTube video in which Austin asked the RAW Women’s Champion for her thoughts on several superstars. When Flair’s name was mentioned, Lynch simply replied:

“A**hole.”

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE Respect the jawline babes. More structured than your life. Respect the jawline babes. More structured than your life. https://t.co/AihSo4rK0K

In the same video, Lynch called Lita a “friend,” Liv Morgan an “up-and-comer,” and The Bella Twins “ground-breakers.” She also used the word “legend” for Trish Stratus, “brat” for Bayley, “spooky” for Alexa Bliss, “boss” for Sasha Banks, and “future” for Bianca Belair.

Why do Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair dislike each other?

Charlotte Flair claimed in November 2021 that her friendship with Becky Lynch broke down because both women are fighting to be WWE’s top female superstar.

Following widespread reports about their friendship ending, Lynch defeated Flair in a Champion vs. Champion contest at Survivor Series 2021. Before the match, The Queen told ESPN’s Get Up that their real-life competition prevented them from remaining friends:

“You have two women at the top of their game and both of them want to be the best. So who’s the best? Competition breeds competition, and I think we just got older and not necessarily that success doesn’t get to your head and that’s why you lose a friendship. It’s just we both want to be on top, and there’s only room for one,” said Charlotte.

Also Read Article Continues below

Lynch seemingly has a different take on why she is no longer friends with Flair. Speaking on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour, the 34-year-old said her co-worker became jealous when she started to succeed in WWE.

A former WWE writer wants Roman Reigns vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania. More details right here.

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Which WWE Superstar do you prefer? Becky Lynch Charlotte Flair 15 votes so far