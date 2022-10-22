Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree recalled how Cody Rhodes was entitled when the two met for the first time.

In 2007, Cody Rhodes became a staple on the red brand, where he teamed up with Hardcore Holly. Later, he betrayed him and joined Ted Dibiase and Randy Orton, eventually becoming The Legacy.

After spending nine years with WWE, Rhodes was released in 2016. Cody went on to build his name on independent circuits and later helped create AEW in 2019. Earlier this year, he left All Elite Wrestling and made his return to the Stamford-based company at WrestleMania 38.

The American Nightmare has had a stellar run since his return. Unfortunately, it ended during his trilogy of matches against Seth Rollins in June, as he suffered a torn pectoral injury.

Speaking on Cafe De Rene, the former WWE star recalled how entitled Cody Rhodes was during their first interaction that happened when the former Intercontinental Champion was signed by the company:

"I remember Cody Rhodes one time spotted off like yeah second generation guys don't get along and I'm thinking what the f**k do you know about that. My days with Cody were different with other people because when I first met him like, entitled? like a hundred and f**king percent right... He got hired, no experience, no nothing, he was 21, he was trying to be an actor in Hollywood." [From 0:23 to 0:39]

Rene Dupree says Cody Rhodes once took offense when he tried to help him

The wrestling business is filled with several families, with second and third-generation stars joining major promotions to continue their family's legacy.

Rhodes are one of those families as Cody, and Dustin Rhodes laced up their boots, similar to their father.

In June, the American Nightmare defeated Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell but was sidelined due to an injury. Speaking on Cafe De Rene, the former WWE star recalled how Cody once took offense when Dupree introduced himself and offered to help Rhodes down the line.

"Hey man, nice to meet you. Hey man, you're just starting out, I'll help you out any way I can. I sincerely meant it but it's almost like he took offense to it like you don't even have a match, I don't give a s**t who your daddy is," Dupree recalled. [From 1:12 to 1:26]

Dupree is currently working on the independent circuit. Meanwhile, Rhodes is dealing with his injury, and there is no timetable on when the American Nightmare will return to the company.

