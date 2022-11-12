"A let down of a finish" - 61-year-old WWE veteran wasn't impressed with Brock Lesnar's recent match against 9-time champion

Brock Lesnar recently got back on winning terms with a big victory at WWE Crown Jewel over Bobby Lashley.

However, Jim Cornette wasn't impressed by the finish to the match. Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran admitted that he was starting to like the match between Lesnar and Lashley up until the end.

Cornette also mentioned that he understood WWE trying to extend the feud between the two men and not wanting either of them to lose convincingly:

"They were doing good and I was liking the match, it is two big fu**ing monsters and then all of a sudden... that was kind of a letdown of a finish... I know they want to extend it and they can't beat either one of these guys flat out... but boy that wasn't exactly a Pat Patterson fu**ing special finish there, we're at Eddie Graham or whatever. That kind of let me down at the end," said Jim Cornette. [4:04-4:44]

Corey Graves suggested the idea of Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley colliding at WrestleMania

On the latest edition of After The Bell, Corey Graves suggested the idea of a match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39.

Graves mentioned that the two former WWE Champions have unfinished business.The WWE commentator himself was willing to see them battle it out at The Grandest Stage of Them All:

"I don't want to see Brock and Booby in the same stadium until WrestleMania. Hear me out, I'm going somewhere with this. He continued, "Let Brock go back to Canada. Let him exist in the wilderness, kill elk with his bare hands like he does because he's a maniac," said Graves.

Graves further added that Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley are capable of headlining WrestleMania without having a championship on the line:

"Let Bobby keep doing what Bobby's doing. If Bobby continues on this path, destroys everyone in his path," Graves continued. "This is Godzilla vs. Kong again, you can see it coming from a mile away. Save it. Put those two dudes in the main event on either night of WrestleMania. SoFi Stadium will be rocking. That will be a match that could headline WrestleMania without a Championship being on the line."

Bobby Lashley was recently on the hunt for the WWE United States Championship. However, it looks like his feud with Brock Lesnar is far from over.

