"A little messed up" - Dutch Mantell throws light on botched spot by former Champion on WWE SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE employee Dutch Mantell felt that former Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar looked a little out of sorts on the latest episode of SmackDown.

The Legado Del Fantasma member was in action against Butch in a semi-final encounter of the SmackDown World Cup. Escobar seemingly fell flat in the ring during the match and rolled out.

Zelina Vega, on commentary, relayed that it was a strategy and the Mexican star proved her right by picking up the win and advancing to the finals.

In the latest edition of SmackTalk, the former WWE manager pointed out that Escobar may have faltered during the match, prompting the ref to check in on him. Mantell suggested that he looked okay after the match and may have just stumbled inside the ropes.

"Okay, Escobar somewhere in that he looked a little messed up. Did you see that? And the referee looked at him and said, 'Are you okay?' Or was that just me?" Mantell questioned. "He came across the arena and he just fell down. I said what the hell happened there?" [From 12:50 - 13:20]

You can watch the full interview here:

You can catch the full results of SmackDown here.

Santos Escobar has a simple strategy for winning the WWE World Cup

After a huge win on SmackDown, WWE correspondent Cathy Kelly caught up with Legado Del Fantasma in an exclusive interview. During the quick chat, Escobar shared his strategy for talking down Ricochet in the finals.

"So, as for Ricochet, there's a universal truth - what goes up, must come down. The game plan is easy. Win the world cup, and become the new Intercontinental Champion. And that's that." [From 0:57 - 1:15]

Escobar mentioned that his journey would include winning the World Cup and then taking down current Intercontinental Champion Gunther for the prestigious title.

Do you think Santos Escobar can go on to win the WWE World Cup and dethrone Gunther? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes